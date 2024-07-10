Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 918 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

