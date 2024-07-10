Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Public Storage worth $26,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $287.34. The stock had a trading volume of 125,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,391. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

