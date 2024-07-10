Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $29,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.72. 332,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.35.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

