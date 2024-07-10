China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Financial Comparison

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Hays has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $9.13 billion 0.21 $166.60 million N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy $48.54 billion N/A $9.13 billion $1.73 10.63

This table compares Hays and China Shenhua Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hays.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hays and China Shenhua Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 0 0 0 N/A China Shenhua Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Hays and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy 17.97% 12.72% 9.66%

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Hays on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

