China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CYD stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. China Yuchai International makes up about 8.8% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned 10.06% of China Yuchai International worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

