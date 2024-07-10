China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) vs. U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Critical Review

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and U Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 U Power $2.78 million 1.47 -$2.72 million N/A N/A

U Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U Power has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Zenix Auto International and U Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% U Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U Power beats China Zenix Auto International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

