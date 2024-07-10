CIBC Increases Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $27.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.86% from the company’s previous close.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,123,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,628,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after buying an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,077,624,000 after buying an additional 1,089,572 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

