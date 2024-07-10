CIBC Raises Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$265.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$190.18.

FNV stock traded up C$1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$169.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,098. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$157.44.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. In related news, Director Jacques Perron acquired 290 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at C$170,108.15. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

