CIBC Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

TSE:TXG traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.56. 93,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,047. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.94.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

