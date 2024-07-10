Cincinnati Casualty Co. Invests $788,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cincinnati Casualty Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Regions Financial makes up about 0.4% of Cincinnati Casualty Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,541,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,371,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,058,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

