Cincinnati Insurance Co. Invests $74.61 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,545,893 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $1,867,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $706,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 637,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

RF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

