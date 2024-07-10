Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,545. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

