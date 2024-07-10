Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,609 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,870,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 246,056 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.21. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

