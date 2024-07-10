Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,189,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $6.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,034,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,138. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $281.73.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

