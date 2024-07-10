Clarity Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $516.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

