Clarity Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, hitting $564.28. 2,122,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.76 and a 200 day moving average of $514.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $564.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

