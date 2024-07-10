Clarity Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,331 Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.38% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KCCA stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 79,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.