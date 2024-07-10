Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 360 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $12,163,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 11,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,369. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.