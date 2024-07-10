Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,740 Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorsport Games were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 45,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.