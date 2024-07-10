Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 52.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 40,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,789. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

