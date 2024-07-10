Cogeco Communications (CCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.69 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.34%.

CCA stock opened at C$51.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCA shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$67.69.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

