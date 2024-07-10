Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 7,464,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,321,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

