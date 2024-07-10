Commerce Bank Acquires 2,287 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.43. 759,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average of $177.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC cut their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.