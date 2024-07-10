Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. 4,608,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

