Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,892,000 after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,696. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.95.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

