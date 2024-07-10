Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $390.61. 511,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,095. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $390.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

