Commerce Bank Has $17.98 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.30 on Wednesday, hitting $502.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,968,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,092,461. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $502.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.03 and its 200 day moving average is $440.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

