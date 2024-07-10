Commerce Bank Has $21.79 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

AMD stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.65. The stock had a trading volume of 66,571,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,475,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

