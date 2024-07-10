Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,470 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

XEL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 786,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

