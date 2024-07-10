Commerce Bank Sells 972 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $205,529,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CI traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.76. 560,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.09 and a 200 day moving average of $334.86.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

