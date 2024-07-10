Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 133 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $2,074,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $111.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,759. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

