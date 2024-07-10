ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 244.40 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 243.80 ($3.12). Approximately 3,246,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,540,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.20 ($3.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.97) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.17 ($3.93).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 0.2 %

About ConvaTec Group

The company has a market cap of £4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,836.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.36.

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.