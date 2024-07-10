Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $17.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.99 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of C$357.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.44 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSY. CIBC upped their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$208.80.

goeasy stock opened at C$176.71 on Monday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$101.34 and a 12 month high of C$206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a current ratio of 26.61 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$184.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$171.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

