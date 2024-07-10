Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $937,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after buying an additional 4,569,002 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP raised its stake in US Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,050,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in US Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,058,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in US Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,828,000 after buying an additional 46,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. 1,729,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

