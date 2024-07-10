Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,483 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AIG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. 3,249,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,822. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

