Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,414 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,309.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 509,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,408,000 after acquiring an additional 472,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.3 %

GDDY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.46. 1,326,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,371. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.18.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

