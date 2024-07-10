Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

J stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average is $141.10. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.