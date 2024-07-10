Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Plans Dividend of $1.36 (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.3613 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.69. 18,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.