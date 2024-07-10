CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 414.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

