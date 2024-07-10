Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $98.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 16.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 432,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 58,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

