CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $13,988.14 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.