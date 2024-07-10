D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,098. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

