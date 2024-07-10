Delphi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 13.1% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,315,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,383,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,583,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after buying an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,889,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. 2,419,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

