Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $64.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

