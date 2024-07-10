dForce USD (USX) One Day Volume Tops $861.83

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.66 million and $861.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00115975 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00014039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,724,435 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99554842 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,089.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.