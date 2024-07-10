Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stake Increased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A. owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,366,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,907,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,898,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,483,000 after acquiring an additional 495,453 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 340,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.04.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.