Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. 366,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

