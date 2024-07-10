Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $58.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of DIN opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $60.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

