Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $507.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.66.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.17. The company had a trading volume of 275,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,201. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.06. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

