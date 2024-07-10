Donald Zurbay Sells 5,875 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

